Editor: Claims that voter fraud is “mostly non-existent” is a reminder of how rioting in Portland and around the country was “mostly peaceful”. Many incidents of fraud have been uncovered whereby ballots have been burned, stolen, trashed, harvested, forged, switched by software glitches and rejected or changed by poll or postal workers. Many voters were deceased, illegal, non-residents, felons or those who vote more than once. Late ballots were back-dated, deadlines extended and count observers were refused entry or blocked from viewing. But fraud is “mostly non-existent? God help us!
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Ahh poor baby! Election fraud is so non-existent that it's statistically impossible to measure. This trash only exists in the minds of the members of Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigade who buy into every piece of trash spewed by FOX "news" and right wing loon shouting heads on the radio.
The New York Times contacted the offices of the top election officials in every state on Monday and Tuesday to ask whether they suspected or had evidence of illegal voting. Officials in 45 states responded directly to The Times. None reported any major voting issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.