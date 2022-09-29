Editor: Is it a coincidence that recently the gas prices that the Biden Administration had caused to more than double in the past are now decreasing, just before the midterm elections? Is it also a coincidence that this administration has done a 180 degree flip and is suddenly no longer in favor of defunding the police? And isn’t it a bit ironic that Biden suddenly wants to forgive student loans, with midterms less than two months away. The Liberals, just by constantly talking about things and having their lies repeated by the mainstream media, gets them credit for their ideas even though it’s just a ploy to win votes. You can bet that once the elections are over, all the plans and promises will turn out to be “just words”, (a quote from another former Liberal President). Believe me, if they win in November, none of those things will happen or change! May God bless and save our country!
Richard Quatman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.