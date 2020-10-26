Editor: Mark Kelly and Sen McSally’s distinguished military careers provide no experience relevant to being Arizona Senators. As military officers both were taught from day one to follow orders, and I fear that means Kelly will be Chuck Schumer’s baby boy in the Senate. His stance on gun control is not the only issue that separates Kelly from his Arizona constituents. Note that none of his ads give us a hint of how he will vote on key issues affecting us — just more blah, blah about leadership.
If Harris and Biden take the White House, I don’t think we can afford another yes-man. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s campaign ad for Mark Kelly makes me wonder whether he can be as independent as Senator Sinema. I doubt it.
I believe Prop 207 will pass, so come the New Year half the country will be sad and bitter, the other half celebrating. At least Arizonans can consume some edibles to dull the pain or heighten the euphoria. Life is so grand.
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
I am so sorry to tell you that Arizonan's kicked McNasty to the curb last time and this time we'll make it stick because her butt-buddy Douchey can't save her worthless, lying a$$!
Martha McSally is the better choice.
