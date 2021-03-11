Editor: There has almost always been cheating in elections which seems to be worsening.
Here are some thoughts of mine on how we might improve on that problem, for the sake of voter integrity, particularly for federal offices. As we already know, one must be at least an 18-year-old living citizen who resides in the voting district where registered. Therefore, no illegals, felons, non-residents, green card holders, unregistered or deceased persons can vote. The lists of registered voters must be constantly purged to eliminate all who have moved, died or are no longer eligible. Signatures are on file when registered and ID’s must be required for in-person voting and signatures compared. No voting by mail except for absentee ballots used by the disabled, military or others who are temporarily elsewhere than at home and signatures must also be checked.
Postmarks by election day with no extensions and no fancy programmable voting machines that can be altered. No same day registering and then voting nor vote harvesting. No correcting of ballots and counting must be done in pairs (from opposing parties) with observers free to roam. The main thing, I believe, is that the rules for Federal Elections apply to all 50 states. I believe this was how it was intended to work and it’s got to be better and less stressful than what we have had in the past and are presently going through.
This could possibly eliminate most opportunities for fraud and save lots of time and money. Also, there’s a better chance that every legal votes will count. Wouldn’t that be great?
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
