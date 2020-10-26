Editor: We have a choice to make for who will lead our country for the next four years. The way I see it, we must decide between staying with Capitalism or get more government control, lowering or raising taxes, less business regulations or more, border security or open borders, legal immigration or amnesty, prolife or abortion, freedom of speech for all or just for some, freedom of Religion or from Religion, right to bear arms or gun bans, peace through strength or cutting military spending and law and order or defund law enforcement. When comparing all the positives of the last three years (pre Pandemic) to the results of many years of public service, as well as, who has delivered most on promises made, my choice is quite clear. Anyways, don’t forget to vote and may the best person win! May God bless America.
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
"...delivered most on promises made...". Obviously you cannot be talking about Typhoid Donny -
Just a few of the impeached “presidents” broken promises -
1. He told you he’d cut your taxes, and that the super-rich like him would pay more. You bought it. But his 2017 tax law did the opposite. By 2027, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, the richest 1 percent will have received 83 percent of the tax cut and the richest 0.1 percent, 60 percent of it, while 53 percent of American’s will pay more in taxes.
2. He promised the average family would see a $4,000 pay raise because of the tax law. You bought it. Real wages for most Americans are lower today than they were before the tax law went into effect.
3. He promised to close special interest loopholes that have been good for Wall Street investors but unfair to American workers, especially the notorious “carried interest” loophole for private-equity, hedge fund, and real estate partners. You bought it. But the new tax law kept the “carried interest” loophole.
4. He promised to bring an end to Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear program. You bought it. Kim Jong-Un hasn’t denuclearized.
5. He told you he’d repeal Obamacare and replace it with something “beautiful,” including “insurance for everybody.” You bought it. He didn’t repeal and he didn’t replace. Over 5 million Americans have lost health insurance in the last three years.
6. He told you he wouldn’t “cut Social Security like every other Republican and I’m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.” You bought it. Now he’s planning such cuts in order to deal with the ballooning deficit created, in part, by the new tax law for corporations and the rich.
7. He promised to protect anyone with pre-existing conditions. You bought it. His Justice Department told a federal court it would no longer defend provisions of Obamacare that protect patients with pre-existing conditions.
8. He said he’d build a “wall” across the southern border. You believed him. But there’s no wall.
9. He told you he’d invest $1 trillion in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. You bought it. But after his giant tax cut for corporations and millionaires, there’s no money left for infrastructure.
10. He said he’d drain the Washington swamp. You bought it. He brought into his administration more billionaires, CEOs, and Wall Street moguls than in any administration in history.
11. He promised to re-institute a ban on all executive branch officials lobbying the government for five years after they leave government.” You bought it. But the ban he signed applies only to lobbying one’s former agency, not the government as a whole, and it doesn’t stop former officials from becoming lobbyists.
12. He said he’d use his business experience to whip the White House into shape. You bought it. He has created the most dysfunctional, back-stabbing White House in modern history, and has fired and replaced so many assistants that people there barely know who’s in charge of what.
13. He told you he’d “bring down drug prices” by negotiating “like crazy” with drug companies. You bought it. He hasn’t.
14. He told you he’d “stop foreign lobbyists from raising money for American elections.” You bought it. Foreign lobbyists are still raising money for American elections.
15. He promised “six weeks of paid maternity leave to any mother with a newborn child whose employer does not provide the benefit.” You bought it. The giant tax cut for corporations and the rich didn’t leave any money for this.
16. He said he’d create tax-free dependent care savings accounts for younger and elderly dependents, and have the government match contributions low-income families put into their savings accounts. You bought it. He’s done neither.
17. He said that on Day One he’d label China a “currency manipulator.” You bought it. Then he declared China is not a currency manipulator.
18. He said he “won’t bomb Syria.” You bought it. Then he bombed Syria.
19. After pulling out of the Paris accord, he said he’d negotiate a better deal on the environment. You bought it. There have been no negotiations.
20. He promised that the many women who accused him of sexual misconduct “will be sued after the election is over.” You bought it. He hasn’t sued them, presumably because he doesn’t want the truth to come out.
21. He said he would not be a president who took vacations, and criticized Barack Obama for taking too many vacations. You bought it. Since being appointed as President, he has spent a millions of tax dollars and over a quarter of his days at one of his golf properties.
22. He vowed to “push colleges to cut the skyrocketing cost of tuition.” You believed him. But he hasn’t. Instead, he’s made it easier for for-profit college to defraud students.
23. He said he’d force companies to keep jobs in America, and that there would be consequences for companies that shipped jobs abroad, especially government contractors. You believed him. Never before in U.S. history have federal contractors sent so many jobs overseas. There have been no consequences.
24. He promised to end DACA. Then in January 2018 promised that “DACA recipients should not to be concerned… We’re going to solve the problem,” then he reversed himself again.
25. He promised to revive the struggling coal industry and bring back lost coal mining jobs. You bought it. Coal is still losing customers as utilities turn to natural gas and renewable power.
26. He promised to protect American steel jobs. You bought it. His tariffs on steel have protected some steel jobs. But industries that use steel – like automakers and construction – now have to pay more for the steel they use, with the result that their jobs are threatened.
27. He said he’d make America safer. You believed him. Mass shootings keep rising, and he has failed to pass effective gun control legislation.
28. He promised to make two- and four-year colleges more affordable. You bought it. But Trump’s most recent budget contains deep cuts in aid for low-income and first-generation college students, reduces Federal Work Study, and eliminates the 50-year-old Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program, which goes to more than a million poor college kids each year.
29. He promised to eliminate the federal deficit and bring down the debt. You bought it. Due to his massive tax cut, mostly for corporations and the rich and his military spending, the deficit is set to rise to $1 trillion, and the debt has ballooned to more than $21 trillion.
30. He said he’d release his taxes. “I’m under a routine audit and it’ll be released, and as soon as the audit is finished it will be released,” he promised during the campaign. You bought it. He still hasn’t released his taxes.
The choice is clear: Trump/Pence 2020
Yes, for both of them, twenty years in federal prison for crimes against America followed by twenty years in state prison for tax fraud. TRUMP 2020.
