Editor: America is getting a preview of what more Democratic control of the United States would look like: fully open borders, high gas, inflation, cost of living (depleting peoples’ savings), electric vehicles for the rich (bikes for the rest of us), uncontrolled crime, Green New Deal Socialism, manufactured fake food, tax audits (87,000 additional tax collectors), indoctrination of our children, federal raids/incarcerations of those in opposing parties, including former Presidents and the Constitution, the Bill of Rights along with all our freedoms will be things from our past.
That is where we are intentionally being driven unless we change our direction in November. (And don’t count on the bought Social or Mainstream Media to give the facts or tell the truth).
