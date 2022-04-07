Editor: Remembering some things which have come to pass, from futuristic movies of years gone by, such as: space travel, self-driving cars, high-speed trains, wireless phones, just to name a few.
After that, I can imagine that one day food will be replaced by capsules and tablets, as well as all vehicles will be electric and flying, among other advances.
However, we can’t immediately stop producing food as soon as we have a few pills to aid in nutrition, the same way we shouldn’t do away with oil and gas because electric vehicles have now been invented.
Food production must continue until everyone has total access, as well as, having gas and oil available until everyone can go electric. In the interest of the environment, which is why we are dumping fossil fuels, in the first place, I must ask how good will it be for the environment to trash billions of motor vehicles?
And then there’s the question about the oil needed for the production of approximately 6000 other products.
Also, when I hear about rolling blackouts in this country, I have to wonder that if there’s not enough energy to run households constantly now, how will there ever be enough energy to keep millions of vehicles charged up, not to mention the ever-increasing population. As nice as solar and wind are, they are not totally dependable or without problems: not enough or no sun; not enough, none or too much wind (requiring shutdown). Ice rain, as they had in Texas, last year, put a halt to energy production from wind and solar for a while.
So, let’s not be too hasty in doing away with things that are still necessary for the majority of the people who can’t immediately afford to make such drastic changes.
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.