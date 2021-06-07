Editor: We have more control over things in our lives than we realize. Any organization, business or country that’s being supported by us as individuals spending our money, can be manipulated by cutting off funding by means of boycotting.
For instance, change channels or stations with which we’re not in agreement, buy only American made products, avoid unpatriotic companies’ products and stop going to or watching sports that disrespect our flag, our military and our country. When many of us, who are of the same mentality, ideals, moral standards and patriotic determination, fight back by playing the boycott card at every opportunity, we can make a difference. Money talks!
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
WOW! I wonder which way Richard leans politically? Any guesses?
