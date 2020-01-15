Editor: It is a shame that we as a nation do not know how to look at a report and be able to properly analyze information and statistics.
I would refer people to the CDC Gun Research report by Kyle Wintersteen. Ever notice how everyone wanted to forget Obama’s $10 million CDC executive order — No one wanted to accept the results. So now we will spend $50M more tax dollars. Unlike most nations we have a constitutional right to bear arms. When political figures want to interfere with those rights, then yes we should do everything possible to prevent that from happening.
Richard Taylor
Dewey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.