Editor: This is a response to the Jan. 18 editorial (“Our View: Mohave County is already a constitutional safe space”) You state: “The U.S. Constitution, after all, is already the supreme law of the land, and each elected official, upon taking office, has taken an oath to defend it.”
You’re mistakenly assuming that each elected official knows what the oath means and won’t break or hasn’t broken that oath. Even for the covid-19 response, there were at least three court cases that declared governor’s orders unconstitutional. So much for “No worry, they took their oath of office.”
Taking the oath of office has become a meaningless tradition as the vast majority of oath takers across the board don’t understand what the oath means because it is not taught. The Supreme Court declared that the oath is taken to support not just the Constitution but also the Organic Laws of the United States of America. These Laws constitute the fundamental law of the land. They establish the foundational principles for all subsequent laws and regulations. No law or code should violate these principles.
Most of the covid edicts violated these principles resulting in violation of the Constitution.
The primary principle is protection of our inalienable rights affording maximum individual self-government and personal responsibility with minimal civil government intruding into our lives. Lockdowns, mandatory masks, determining essential or non-essential businesses, limiting occupancies, and surveillance of private citizens violate these rights. These measures are totalitarian. South Dakota, for instance, has demonstrated the American, constitutional approach by allowing its citizens to make the appropriate choices for themselves.
Another principle neglected by our elected officials is called ‘interposition’ based on the doctrine of the lesser magistrates. This means the lesser magistrates, such as our county supervisors and city officials, are not to be an open sieve allowing unconstitutional laws or edicts to pass through from higher magistrates to infringe on our inalienable rights. These lesser magistrates are to interpose between their constituents and the higher magistrate to protect those inalienable rights. Across the country these lesser magistrates failed to obey their oaths of office.
But this initiative extends beyond just the inappropriate Covid responses.
Determining what is constitutional when applying the foundational principles of the Organic Laws is relatively easy.
We the people are responsible for knowing what these are and placing the right elected officials into office and encourage them to obey their oath of office.
Richard W. Hawkins
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.