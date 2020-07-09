Editor: “The issue is not the issue, the issue is always the revolution,” as the Communist revolutionaries have shouted over the decades. The issue we face now is not factual, but an illusion. The revolution in America is just becoming more intense. Some have referred to this revolution as the fundamental transformation of America. The Occupy Wall Street narrative was an illusion. The arrest narrative of Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates Jr was an illusion. The Michael Brown narrative was an illusion. The Trayvon Martin narrative was an illusion. The ‘garage pull’ narrative in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Raceway was an illusion. This George Floyd narrative is also an illusion.
The purpose for these illusions is to destroy our nation by using faulty ‘social justice’ narratives blaming supposed ‘white supremacy.’ Unfortunately, we have an education system and mainstream media that feed us these faulty narratives making the discernment of truth extremely difficult.
“The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him.” (Prov 18:17)
Was the death of George Floyd murder or suicide? Is this just the tail wagging the dog? The narrative claims murder yet there has been no trial and conviction by a jury. Unfortunately, the narrative of murder is not supported by the official forensics.
As reported by journalist Paul Craig Roberts, “[t]he autopsy report says Floyd died of a heart attack and that no life-threatening injuries were inflicted by police restraint…The toxicology report says that the concentration of Fentanyl in Floyd’s blood was more than three times the fatal dose…Reports that the coroner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide are incorrect. The word “homicide” does not appear in the report.”
“As for Floyd’s neck, the autopsy report states there are “no areas of contusion or hemorrhage...”
“Excited Delirium Syndrome typically results from a fatal drug overdose. The condition results in breathing problems and cardiopulmonary arrest. These were the symptoms that Floyd showed…”
What becomes of a society in which truth does not matter? Study the history of Communist revolutions and our own socialist/Progressive movements.
Richard W Hawkins
Lake Havasu City
