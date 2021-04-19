Editor: To the people that voided for Joe Biden, how many of you are still happy with your vote? The price of gas has gone up, the problem at the border is out of control — I can’t wait for what he does next to cost us more money! I hope you are happy with your vote!
Richard Weinberg
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.