Editor: Regarding the calls to “Defund the Police,” it is painfully apparent no place is “safe.” It is not the gun... All devices are used by the Devil in carrying out his evil deeds, whether it be a baseball bat, a hammer, a knife or a vehicle.

In my former 29-year policing career, I responded to a murder with a baseball bat, to the LA ’84 Olympics car-on-the-sidewalk bloodbath, and far too many knife attacks.

