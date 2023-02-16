Editor: Regarding the calls to “Defund the Police,” it is painfully apparent no place is “safe.” It is not the gun... All devices are used by the Devil in carrying out his evil deeds, whether it be a baseball bat, a hammer, a knife or a vehicle.
In my former 29-year policing career, I responded to a murder with a baseball bat, to the LA ’84 Olympics car-on-the-sidewalk bloodbath, and far too many knife attacks.
Mankind is evil and many of us, who are now retired in this quad-city community, made a good living in addressing that evil. Admittedly, an even better retirement for having done so. But we deal daily with our demons, as a result.
As to those who wish to defund the nation’s centurions, one should consider what they expect will be the outcome.
The good citizens have been spoon-fed for years to fear their local law enforcement… why? All of us need to consider without the centurions willing to step up to address evil on a daily basis, what possibly could be the result?
