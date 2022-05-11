Editor: One of the most understated patriots in “American History” is (in my opinion) — The Illustrious Thomas Paine! And even though he was not born here within in “The United States of America,” never has any individual ever deserved the title of “American” more than this magnificent man, in my opinion!
This gentleman (Thomas Paine, 1737-1809), the author of the pamphlet called “Common Sense” did as much to secure our independence and our liberties in “The Late Eighteenth Century (Seventeen Hundreds)” than did any other mortal being of his time and age, in my opinion and this, while also placing himself in mortal danger!
But who really was ‘Thomas Paine’ and what did he do to insure our freedoms and our liberty? And why did some people (even within his own era), do their damndest to destroy his reputation and the blessings of liberty and freedom that he, no less than Washington, Madison and even Jefferson Himself, helped to secure for “Our Nation!”
Thomas Paine was born, not here within “The American Colonies”, but rather in Thetford, England, in the year 1737, some two-hundred or so years before even this author’s birth. “But this is actually right next door, by today’s way of thinking!”
Rick Tavares
Campo, California
