Editor: I’ve got to agree with Kandi Finfrock (letter of June 28) that people are not “born” racist or bigots, no matter their race or sexual orientation. It is a learned behaviour from the society that surrounds us.
I will completely disagree with her idea of what our generation did in Alabama in the 60s. I grew up in Birmingham and Kandi can not rewrite the history I witnessed in person. Some of our white generation came down from the north, to march and disappeared. Our white generation beat the hell out of blacks on the Edmund Pettus ( a former confederate general) bridge.
Our white generation used water cannons and german shepherds on peaceful protesters. Our white generation, in the south, went to church to hear that blacks (and y’all know the word wasn’t black) were half humans and other things.
My white father had no problem getting a job in the all white substation, with no training. The black man, who lived across the tracks, and had worked at the steel mill for 12 years, wasn’t even allowed to apply for the job. I guess that’s not the white privilege, Kandi, that set that man’s family way behind mine? I suppose this black man was not oppressed? We did not do our best in the south, and still are not doing our best to right the wrongs of the Jim Crow USA.
The one thing I’ve learned that no matter who you are, society has taught you to be bigoted in one form or another.
At least I recognize this fact and work on changing everyday.
Rick Thompson
Lake Havasu City
