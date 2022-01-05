Editor: I see no reason to waste tax dollars on a new bridge to the island. The people who moved to the Island knew that there was only one bridge.
People who go to the Island know there is only one bridge. I have a boat in the marina and know there is only one bridge when I go there. Do the people who live on the Island really want a second bridge or is it for the commercial interest on the Island?
A bridge would make the channel even uglier than it is. The continued building of docks in the channel will make it impassable on holiday weekends, sometime in the future. Adding a second bridge will make boating through and parking in the channel even worse. How much infrastructure change on both sides of the bridge will be needed?
If you think you can’t get out of the parking lots along London Bridge Road now, just wait until there is a bridge.
The only time the bridge backs up is when people are trying to get to the boat ramps. Maybe we should build a 10 lane ramp and parking area at Body Beach. Sorry Jet Skiers, as Spock said, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Oh wait, that’s not what’s happening if we build a new bridge for the few. Maybe we should tear down the London Bridge and build a modern six-lane bridge. Maybe we should refill a section of the channel and build a road. Maybe we should do away with the pedestrian crosswalks to speed up the traffic flow. They can walk down the stairs and go under the bridge.
If there really is a need for emergency vehicle access, make the London Bridge 1 lane on and 1 lane off and reserve the center lane for emergency vehicles. Problem solved. If that won’t work for all the people in a rush, build a retractable or a nice artsy draw bridge just for emergency vehicles.
Soon someone will build a subdivision near the airport and we will have to use my tax dollars to move the airport, because the people who moved there don’t like the noise.
Rick Thompson
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Reminded of that old song about the London Bridge falling down. It will if things keep going the way they are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.