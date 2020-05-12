Editor: In response to Which Side by Fred Mohun, where was Trump when it was his time to serve. “While I was serving my country, Trump was rich enough to have ‘bone spurs.’ This so called problem did not slow him down from grabbing women. When I ask people with Trump flags flying in my neighborhood what branch they served with, nine in 10 say they didn’t serve their country. I guess they all have to stick together. What branch were you in, Fred?
Rick Thompson
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.