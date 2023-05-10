Editor: We agree with your editorial of May 10, titled “Let’s make Havasu a bicycle-friendly town.” The Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization completed a “Bicycle & Pedestrian Implementation Plan” in 2018. This 125 page report includes many projects, such as sidewalks with curbs and gutters near all schools, and bike lane signing and striping throughout the city. Pages 51 to 59 are aerial photographs of the city showing areas of proposed improvements. Page 55 has a diagram of possible trails for getting from one end of town to the other. One possible path mentioned in the study would be along the Powerline right of way. The BPIP would be a nice starting point for conversations.
Riley & Diane Heron
