Editor: I am woke. Last night I went to bed in America and woke up today in a Soviet state. It’s no longer about candidates running for the Oval. It’s about the perversion of our Constitution by corrupt power to force political opposition into submission. Everyone regardless of party should be offended and afraid. Control leads to complacency.
John Stuart, “the only thing necessary for triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” A Sunshine Patriot is not enough, if we want our God given rights and future freedoms for our children we have to unite. It’s not D vs R. Now it’s good vs evil.
