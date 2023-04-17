Editor: Safety is a major issue for residents on South McCulloch Boulevard.

As a resident I deal with it every day and each time I leave my home. The volume and speed of traffic on South McCulloch has risen to a dangerous level and seems to be ignored by our mayor, City Council members, planning commission and police department. The posted speed on this part of McCulloch is 35 miles per hour. Most traffic is moving 50 to 60 MPH. This creates extremely hazardous conditions when residents exit or enter South McCulloch, either pulling out of our driveways or trying to enter the street from one of the neighborhood arterials.

