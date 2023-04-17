Editor: Safety is a major issue for residents on South McCulloch Boulevard.
As a resident I deal with it every day and each time I leave my home. The volume and speed of traffic on South McCulloch has risen to a dangerous level and seems to be ignored by our mayor, City Council members, planning commission and police department. The posted speed on this part of McCulloch is 35 miles per hour. Most traffic is moving 50 to 60 MPH. This creates extremely hazardous conditions when residents exit or enter South McCulloch, either pulling out of our driveways or trying to enter the street from one of the neighborhood arterials.
McCulloch has become a popular highway for motorists to run north or south without having to stop at traffic lights or stop signs. Motorists are not concerned they are on a neighborhood street. While myself and my neighbors slow down to pull right into our driveways, we are in peril of being hit, at minimum we get honked at and flipped off, by racing motorists who do not want to slow down to let us safely access our driveways but instead gun their engines and swing into the center lane to pass us. Getting out of our driveways is handled much the same way, while we cautiously attempt to safely exit, speeding motorists come over the hill at excessive speeds and suddenly we are in a very unsafe situation. We witness many accidents at South McCulloch and Chemehuevi boulevards.
Never do I see police patrols enforcing speeding nor do I even see speed warning equipment warning of posted speed. Now the city is considering adding to these problems by approving high density development in our neighbor. The traffic issue needs to be address before more citizens get hurt and before we add more traffic to our neighborhood.
