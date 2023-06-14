Editor: Regarding a recent column I read by John Stossel, neither Bernie Sanders nor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a socialist. They advocate social democracy. Big difference. They don’t want central control over our lives.
The only ones who seem to want to control our lives (or at least our bodies), while attacking our freedom to vote and marginalizing those who don’t look like them and may have a different belief system, are those who support an authoritarian government.
What are the countries with the happiest people in the world? They include social democracies such as Sweden, Finland, Norway and Switzerland, which may have higher tax rates than the U.S. but whose governments spend those tax revenues to lift up all boats.
Contrast this with our own values, reflected in a bloated defense budget that is greater than the next nine countries combined.
The goal of social democracies is to ensure that all their citizens have access to low-cost health care and child care, as well as affordable housing and quality education.
In pursuit of this goal they manage also to avoid the obscene income and wealth inequality that we have, which is characteristic of a free market capitalist system.
It’s hard to defend our statistics: high childhood poverty and infant mortality rates; tens of millions of people living from paycheck to paycheck; and the top 1% holding more wealth than the bottom 50%.
This can’t really be how we Americans want to live, and it’s also safe to say that a significant majority understand the impact of climate change and want to address it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.