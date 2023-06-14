Editor: Regarding a recent column I read by John Stossel, neither Bernie Sanders nor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a socialist. They advocate social democracy. Big difference. They don’t want central control over our lives.

The only ones who seem to want to control our lives (or at least our bodies), while attacking our freedom to vote and marginalizing those who don’t look like them and may have a different belief system, are those who support an authoritarian government.

