Editor: This is in response to Mr. John Calvert. I find it hilarious that you only point out the issues with Biden but neglect to point out some of the same issues that the previous president had. He was sued by the DOJ for racial discrimination. He lied about an affair with a porn star, lied about an affair with a Playboy Playmate, lied about his taxes being under audit, lied about taking classified documents to Mar A Lago, then lied when he said he turned them all over, lied about the election being stolen when he knew it wasn’t. Worst of all, he called for the suspension of the Constitution so he could be installed as president. That’s dictator behavior.
If Biden isn’t your president, I will say the same thing I said to those that said the previous wasn’t their president: Leave!
