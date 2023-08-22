Editor: It is a sad day when our editor pushes the proposal that more federal lands be sold to build more houses. I moved to this area in order to recreate on federal and state lands. It is bad enough that State Lands intends to sell off every piece of land surrounding Havasu to allow mini mansions to be built on this trust land. With the looming water shortage, we need to control this unnecessary land grab. Maybe it is time to consider a moratorium on building permits to prepare for the time when we will all suffer from Havasu’s blind effort to build as much as we can. It is not long ago that Havasu was designated as the septic system capitol of the US, See New York time and the Arizona Department of Healths threat to impose a building moratorium unless Havasu did something. Maybe we need more federal and state oversight.
Rob Miles
"Dear Editor, I got here, now we have to stop people like me from getting here!"
