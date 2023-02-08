Editor: In Mr. Krueger’s last letter he made claims that ivermectin is effective for covid. And I’ll stipulate that it very well could be effective to some extent. I only pointed out, and I cited the source, that ivermectin has not been proven to slow, stop, or lessen the chance of hospitalization or death from covid 19. Not a one of my sources are media, like his, or big pharma. I do my homework, sir. I cited the most current information; he is still going off of old information because it fits the narrative he agrees with. Quit being a conspiracy theorist. It’s doing nothing but spreading old information that could be characterized as miss information. I do agree that big pharma could be a problem in some aspects, but to think big pharma is the problem in all aspects in the conspiracy theory of prescription drugs is just being naive.
Rob Miles
(0) comments
