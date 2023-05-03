Editor: I read the recent letter from Bob Feliciano and I am still discouraged by the extremist points of view. A good news agency will show both points of view on a subject. Showing both points of view helps create debate and hopefully spurs compromise. There is no one point of view that is absolute. Our country and our politics is missing debate and compromise. Bob, if you don’t like reading opposing opinions and points of view, then don’t read it.
Rob Miles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.