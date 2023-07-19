Editor: In response to the letter from Jerry Courtney on July 17th: Whether you agree with Biden’s policies or not, he ran on a policy of student loan debt forgiveness, which I do not fully agree with, but obviously you are not understanding what he is doing now compared to what SCOTUS struck down. What SCOTUS struck down was a complete elimination of a portion of the debt. Now he is trying to eliminate a portion after a number of years is paid. So basically the federal government will still get its money. Just not any or some of the interest.
At the end of your letter you insinuated that Trump didn’t cheat or lie while in office. ROFLMFAO. His lies and actions now have him in some very deep trouble. Or do you not believe Trump did the same stuff you complain about with Biden because it doesn’t fit your narrative? Let me educate you. All politicians lie, and both Trump and Biden are politicians.
(1) comment
Bob Biden is still the worst president in the history of this country and besides he has been running a criminal enterprise for years all the while being a traitor to our country. He is bought and paid for by China and Ukraine. The walls are starting to cave in on Ol Joey the big guy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.