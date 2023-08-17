Editor: I read Mr. Licher’s letter in the Aug. 15 paper. I found it to be full of misinformation.
Since you say you had clearances is the USAF, Northrop, and Hughes Aircraft and stated the problems with mishandling classified info, then you should also know the president can not just declassify any information.
Any “declassification cannot occur unless designated officials follow specified procedures” as stated in a federal appeals court in the 2020 Freedom of Information Act case of New York Times v. CIA.
You also brought up Hillary Clinton’s issues, which goes into the field I am educated and trained in as a former law enforcement officer. As much as I agree she was careless in how she handled those documents, criminal intent needs to be able to be established.
Law enforcement agencies stated they could not prove criminal intent. Hillary Clinton may not meant to do it, but however Trump did mean to do it, lied about it, and allegedly tried to obstruct the DOJ’s legal actions of enforcing the subpoena to obtain those documents.
That obstruction shows intent. So you can claim to not care what Trump did, but the majority of Americans do. No woman or man is above the law.
No matter who they are, what party they belong to, or what ever position they are in, they are subject to the same laws we all are. If they are investigated, and crimes were determined to be committed then arrest them, charge them, and let them have their day in court.
No matter if they are found guilty or not, then the justice systems works. I hear every Trumper cry say its political. But I don’t hear liberals saying Biden is innocent. In fact they if he committed a crime then charge him.
(3) comments
Thank you Rob, it is just that simple. The Rule of Law applies to everyone!
Except illegal aliens. They get a free pass.
As for proving intent with the Hillary mess: did she not intend to possess those documents in her home, and load them onto a private server, or were those actions all accidental?
Bob according to the left with their twisted minds it was all above board with Hillary. After all she didn't intend to do anything wrong so she gets a pass just like any other demorat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.