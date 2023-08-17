Editor: I read Mr. Licher’s letter in the Aug. 15 paper. I found it to be full of misinformation.

Since you say you had clearances is the USAF, Northrop, and Hughes Aircraft and stated the problems with mishandling classified info, then you should also know the president can not just declassify any information.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Thank you Rob, it is just that simple. The Rule of Law applies to everyone!

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Except illegal aliens. They get a free pass.

As for proving intent with the Hillary mess: did she not intend to possess those documents in her home, and load them onto a private server, or were those actions all accidental?

Roger Pries

Bob according to the left with their twisted minds it was all above board with Hillary. After all she didn't intend to do anything wrong so she gets a pass just like any other demorat.

