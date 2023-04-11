Editor: A recent letter-writer asked if the headlines remind us of Nazi Germany. Yes, they do. When book banning in government buildings happen — for example, in public libraries —, it makes me think of Nazi Germany. When a culture or class of people is being segregated, denigrated, and ridiculed for the choices they make that do not hurt anyone, then yes that reminds me of Nazi Germany. We should be a country that celebrates, elevates, and supports everyone.
Rob Miles
(1) comment
Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement,[1][2][3] characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy
