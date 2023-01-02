Editor: Scott Gay’s recent letter included points that were missing major facts and gave a one-sided point of few.
Arming the Taliban: Bad Orange Man (BOM) is the one that negotiated when the withdraw would happen, right?
You do know it was BOM’s administration who did not work out the logistics of the withdraw.
Schools shut down: Biden and the Democrats didn’t do this, nor did BOM.
This was done by the states because per the 10th Amendment of the constitution, public health issues are regulated by the states.
Fossil Fuel Shortage: Democrats did not start the fossil fuel shortage. BOM got OPEC, which is the largest oil producing organization to slash production. That deal just expired in the last couple of months.
Electoral process: Biden and the Democrats, and BOM, didn’t change the process. Elections are run by the states. This is in the Constitution to protect that elections are not ran by the federal government. So the processes were changed my multiple state legislatures which are majority Democrat and Republican. So maybe shift your blame to the states and both parties on this issue.
Immigration: This is a huge problem that has spanned decades. To be completely honest, not one person or party is to blame for this issue because both sides refuse to fix it in a honest constructive manner. You also need to be honest and realize that title 42, which BOM used, is a public health regulation not a immigration issue.
IRS Agents: 87,000 agents are not all armed. The 87,000 are replacing a number of people retiring with in the next 10 years.
Abortion: You hate government regulation unless it fits your narrative. Why should the government be involved in someone’s personal decision?
BOM called for the suspension of the Constitution and to be reinstalled as president. That’s dictator crap!
Rob Miles
Lake Havasu City
