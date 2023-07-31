Editor: Richard Kerber is probably right about liberals not reading past a couple of sentences of his letter. I assume he is a Republican. I’m an independent and I read the letter. He stated Biden (who I’m not a huge fan of) as being incoherent and so on, which in itself is also funny.
But you seem to conveniently forget he has a speech impediment. So if you want to keep making fun of a person with a disability, go ahead and keep being ignorant. Then he mentioned the withdraw from Afghanistan, but again you conveniently forget the deal to withdraw was made by Trump and he ordered the military to not make plans for the withdraw. Then he complained about a justice system that has indicted Trump and goes after child molesters in the church while complaining they don’t arrest people in demonstrations in large cities. Are you saying we shouldn’t protect children? Oh, and he us WRONG about not arresting people in the demonstrations. Those arrests were made by those local jurisdictions, and the majority of those defendants were convicted or agreed to plea deals. So using his points on crime, which have no factual basis, he says that the DOJ should ignore federal crimes with regards to national secrets and ignore crimes against children when perpetrated by church officials. I’m sorry, but that is complete ignorance.
(4) comments
Rob - You have to remember that the far-right is in control of the Republican Party right now and they have No real policy platform to brag about.
If they had a policy platform that would help America we’d be hearing about it, but all they have is grievances and support for the orange loser…
Because President Biden’s policies are working, all they can do is to try and attack him personally. The far-right investigation into Hunter Biden has failed to show that President Biden was involved with Hunter’s business dealings. Jobs are up, inflation is down and illegal crossings at the border are down. Bidenomics are working and America’s back!
Accountability is descending on the orange loser and he’s the far-right’s best candidate for the presidency in 2024. The far-right’s response? Attack our law enforcement agencies and send money to the orange loser for his legal defense efforts.
In 2017 I said that he would damage America and the Republican Party, well look at them now…
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Another blind fool that has drank to much kool aid.
RP aka DA - Is that a confession??? Good for you! Put that orange loser Kool Aid down and root for America!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.