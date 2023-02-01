Editor: In response to Mr. Krueger: Sir, you make wild claims about the New England Journal of Medicine stating that Ivermectin was dangerous.
If you remember during the height of the pandemic what the majority of the medical community was saying was that it is dangerous to take drugs for other reasons than what they were designed to be prescribed for because it was not studied for covid-19. You also do not state where it is said that the report was bogus.
Now, it has been determined that it is safe, but there is no serious benefit. I will even give you a web address where you can see as of the end of June that it shows there is no statistical benefit of taking Ivermectin. www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.06.10.22276252v1
In conclusion it says, “ Ivermectin dosed at 400 µg/kg daily for three days resulted in less than one day of shortening of symptoms and did not lower incidence of hospitalization or death among outpatients with COVID-19 in the United States during the delta and omicron variant time periods.”
The World Health Organization also put out a new report as of two weeks ago and it still says Ivermectin is not recommended.
Here is the web address for you to read it: www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-therapeutics-2023.1
But if you want to believe OAN and Newsmax, which peddle in and give light to conspiracy theories, then I have a satellite that shoots Jewish space lasers that I can sell you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.