Editor: This is in response to Jim Vann’s letter on Feb. 2: I think he tends to forget the reason we (the USA military) leaves equipment behind when we leave a theater of war. He makes a truthful valid point about this equipment being used by the Taliban. The cost of bringing back said equipment is more than it would be to buy more. Is it unfortunate that we left some of this equipment, yes. But do you realize all air defense equipment and aircraft were destroyed or damaged enough to make them permanently inoperable?
Unfortunately he seems so hell bent on blaming Biden for this (and he has some blame), but he still neglects to call out the man who started the negotiations, made the agreement, and refused to hold the Taliban accountable when they were not holding up to their end of the agreement while he was president. So obviously Trump couldn’t negotiate anything of substance either because he only looked at what was good in the short term and benefited his political future.
