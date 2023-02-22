Editor: Mr. Vann must have me confused with someone else. I am not a liberal or a conservative. I am a life long independent. This two-party ideology is what is wrong with the politics in this country. I believe in good ideas, no matter which side came up with them.
Now, obviously he didn’t comprehend what I said in my letter that took the paper about two weeks to publish. I stated all “air defense” equipment and “aircraft” were rendered inoperable not all equipment as you stated. And yes, this is a fact, “Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said some of the equipment had been “demilitarized,” as stated in the USA Today on Aug. 30, 2021.
But you go ahead and misquote me. You obviously seem to get your facts from alternate news sources who report alternate realities. You say you hate being lumped into a Trumper catagory, but in your statement of me trying to be balanced, I still don’t see you spreading the blame to others who deserve it. Everything you post is Biden this and Biden that. Get off your soapbox and look at the picture in its entirety.
I do like that we agree on Jan 6th, but then you go and make a blanket statement about the capital police with out acknowledging those Capital police officers and DC Metro officers who died or were injured both physically and mentally.
No I will not agree Biden is the worst. Trump was the worst and his call to suspend the constitution confirms that. He was acting like a dictator in doing that. Without the Constitution, we would be in a dictatorship. So Trump can take a long walk off a short pier.
