Editor: Mr. Vann must have me confused with someone else. I am not a liberal or a conservative. I am a life long independent. This two-party ideology is what is wrong with the politics in this country. I believe in good ideas, no matter which side came up with them.

Now, obviously he didn’t comprehend what I said in my letter that took the paper about two weeks to publish. I stated all “air defense” equipment and “aircraft” were rendered inoperable not all equipment as you stated. And yes, this is a fact, “Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said some of the equipment had been “demilitarized,” as stated in the USA Today on Aug. 30, 2021.

