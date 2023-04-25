Editor: Mr. Kurt Krueger tries to correct people when they say we are a democracy; he says our government is a republic. He is correct, but he fails to see what people mean when they say we are a democracy. I will go ahead and explain in to him so he can understand. We are a democratically elected republic government based on representation. So when people say we are a democracy, they mean we elect our representatives. When he tries correcting them it doesn’t make him look smart like he thinks it does. It makes him look weak and dumb actually because he fails to realize or think about what they mean.
Then he goes on to ask how does diversity make us stronger while saying diversity is division. If he learned critical thinking he would know the answer to that question. Instead of trying to think through his own question, he would rather sit there and continue to be ignorant. When he says he doesn’t want diversity it makes him sound like all he wants is a country that looks like him, white!
