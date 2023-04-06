Editor: Who was president when the decision to pull out the military from Afghanistan was made? Trump.
Who was president who did not get a plan made up for said pull out? Trump.
Which president did not hold the Taliban to the agreement they made for said pull out? Trump and Biden.
Which president is a direct threat to our republic and democracy? Trump.
He is the only president in my life time to call for the suspension of the Constitution and then said so he could be reinstalled as president.
That is dictator stuff right there. Where is all the outrage about that from those of you who claim to be “patriots?”
Rob Miles
Lake Havasu City
