Editor: Several neighbors recently called for unity and moving forward. Some feel the need to include a dig at “Trumpsters, cult followers, flag waivers, crazy train, ‘act like adults.’”
I appeal to the “logic and common sense kind of guy”. Do courts make or change laws? No. But they did. When has a single state ever stopped counting votes until tomorrow? Never. But several states did. The next day hundreds of thousands of Biden votes?
When there are more votes cast then registered voters, is that a question?
Democrats (Gore) challenged the results of the Bush / Gore election. Gore was denied. In Washington State, the Democrats challenged the results of an election. Democrat Christine Gregoire was successful. In Minnesota, the Democrats challenged the results of an election.
Democrat Al Franken was successful. Obama challenged signatures of his opponent. I don’t remember dismissive or offensive commentary during these challenges. Logic and common sense tells us Joe Biden did not get more votes then Obama. Logic and common sense tells us Joe Biden did not get more votes then any candidate ever. Logic and common sense tells us there is a power that has so much contempt for you, they are laughing, and making a mockery of our democracy, and our election process.
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
