Editor: Regarding “The race is on” letter from Dave Tunnell. Personally I don’t see much difference at this point in time, of the 2016 and 2020 Presidential campaigns. One candidate rarely makes public appearances and sadly, seems also to have a health concern, much like 2016. The other candidate is constantly in the public, with a major distinction of expressing leading this country through national and world issues. Mr. Tunnell showed me an understanding and insightfulness that I’m not sure he intended. For some estimated 90 lines he shares his opinion of Donald Trump’s personality flaws. Not once is there a mention why you want to vote for Biden. The concerns of Bernie Sanders supporters were specified. Democrats rejected Bernie, again. This also mirrors 2016. The Democrats need a new campaign; “I’m not Trump” does not work. Finally, barely included in the last few words of his letter, Mr. Tunnell finally mentions Biden. This is where I found the letter to be insightful. Uninspiring by Biden it is at the very end, on the very bottom, underneath, almost like being unseen in a basement.
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Hey Robert, pay attention the democrats do have a new and highly successful strategy, just let tRUMP talk. Look at all the republicans that are now supporting Biden and saying that they are voting for Biden, it's working!
