Editor: I need to apologize for a recent offensive, (comma) abusive, (comma); egregious use of the semicolon. I apologize to the semicolon; hopefully the semicolon can forgive me. I apologize to Emily Ballain; hopefully Emily Ballain can forgive me. I apologize to the News-Herald; hopefully the News-Herald can forgive me. I apologize to Lake Havasu City; hopefully Lake Havasu City can forgive me. I apologize if I embarrassed my parents, or language arts teachers; hopefully my parents and language arts teachers can forgive me. My wife says she liked my opinion letter; I do not need her forgiveness. Mr. Bill has a thick skin; he does not care about my opinion, (comma) or apology. I love the News-Herald allowing local opinion / debate; the News-Herald displays an amazing sense of humor. Please let me clarify my closing statement from the 18th. I did not support Trump in 2016. I voted against Hillary. Today I see a person, not a career politician, actually accomplishing, where others only promise and blame. Washington is full of people: 20, 30, 40, 50; even 60(?) years in office, only self enriching, helping, fixing nothing. I am speaking to smart people; I do not need to expand. Trump is cringe worthy. I wish he would do the deals, but turn off Twitter. Trump will win, bigger then 2016, because of the Democrat party. They created the “Bernie” movement; now they scramble, desperately to destroy the “Bernie” movement. LHC, a few months back I saw a camo hat, American flag on half the bill, Trump2020, on the front. Ever have anyone approach you about a hat? I was most struck by people saying they are afraid to wear anything Trump. I must be naïve. I thought I lived in America.
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
