Editor: Bill Thomas, who is a regular contributor to this page, appears to be intelligent and somewhat informed. His letter on Feb. 13 referenced “alternative facts”. You do know the press secretary was being “abused”; out of frustration said “alternative facts”, because of disagreeing what the facts are. You know that. You also know both parties introduce bills simultaneously. Trump is in court against the ACA. Trump also is pushing for covering pre-existing conditions. His plan is different from Obamacare. Different, not a “fib”. If you watched live press conferences; Trump has introduced lowering prescription drug cost. I personally don’t know if prices have gone done. But again; different, not a fib. Obama. The same Obama with all the economic professors warning Trump will destroy the economy. Did Obama say manufacturing jobs are gone? Did Obama put more people on welfare than ever? Fib check that Bill. One last fib check; Obama is the reason the Trump economy is so good. Maybe if Democrats stop calling me Kool-Aid drinking, zombie, racist, Nazi; or putting up Hillary; maybe, just maybe, I would give them a look..
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
