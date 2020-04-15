Editor: These days, heroes come from all walks of life. Imagine stocking shelves at a grocery store one day, the next day you are a front line warrior against a world pandemic. Some heroes have always been.
Hospice of Havasu this past week gave great comfort and support to my neighbor. Please support, donate, contribute, in any way. Also to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home; they are professional, sympathetic, empathetic. Both truly were a comfort to the family. Both are Lake Havasu City Heroes.
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.