Editor: I enjoy reading opinion letters from locals, and I read a letter by Bill Thomas “imploding” over someone flying a flag; claiming to be a great American. Is America uniquely endowed with freedom of speech? Skip forward, Bill states he loves flags, but only after inflammatory and disgusting attacks toward the flag waver. Bill loves flags but, there are flags he does not like; does not want to see. But Bill is NOT a socialist. He made that clear. Except his complaint against the First Amendment right seems to contradict his claim. I encourage his First Amendment right to put Hillary’s face on Wonder Woman’s body. Please don’t be afraid of “us” imploding. And then there’s Terri Pfeifer. What the heck are you talking about? Put down the thesaurus. Reading your letter, you are the hate monger. George Wallace? Even Bill Thomas is wondering what the heck you’re talking about. Havas, please explain to me what the very last paragraph of her July 30 letter means. America is Great, we can differ but are united because we are free. I can not believe, with the riots, lawlessness, and attacks on our police, people take the effort to post inflammatory and nasty political attacks about Trump. Vote your vote; that is not my business. Relentless, disgusting, spurious attacks do not weaken my vote. Give me a reason to change. Not Trump is not a reason.
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
