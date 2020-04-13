Editor: I was surprised by the recent restraint Bill Thomas displayed, in his never ending, never-Trump letters to the editor. I was not surprised by the April 10 “rambling tirade” Bill Thomas has become infamous for. Mr. Bowen’s April 9 opinion is legitimate from what the media reports.
In fact, hospital directors report the CDC guide lines for reporting deaths related to the Chinese virus, basically ignore underlying, terminal conditions. The Chinese did something and lied about it. Trump, and the rest of the world knew what they knew, as it occurred. The knowledge in January, February, March, yesterday; was not the same knowledge, thanks to China. Despite facts, again, good job Bill Thomas, finding a way to stroke your ego with childish, anti Trump negative rambling tirades. “President that would love nothing more [than] to silence the media”. Trump holds press conferences every day! The “media” ( political activists) who hate Trump are present and given equal time for questions. Please leave Thomas Jefferson out of todays disgusting excuse for journalists. (News Herald excluded). I am always interested in what and why others believe. I can not tolerate false information or false accusations. Instead of argument, watch live press conferences, Congress in session and committees live on C-Span and C-Span2; compare to what cable news reports. You will find it does not match.
Bill Thomas’ first instinct often is the correct one, “Now is not the time”. Trump is rude and crude, just like many in D.C. The truth is he is hated because he is busting up the worlds largest money laundering operation.
Love and prayers to my family, friends, neighbors, Bill Thomas, the world, and Trump, as he makes the biggest decision of his life. Imagine being POTUS today. “Now is not the time”..
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
Last week’s collection of lies from the impeached idiot who is supposedly running our country. More accurate would be to say “ruining” our country
April 9
"We have the best — right now, the best testing system in the world." — Said the idiot at a White House campaign rally. Unlike the moron’s claim, the United States has not been the global model for COVID-19 testing. In fact, the lack of testing for COVID-19 has been one of the biggest criticisms of the moron’s administration's response to this pandemic.
April 8
"When I learned about the gravity of it was sometime just prior to closing the country to China." — impeached fool at a White House campaign rally. The dope on Wednesday claimed he didn't know how serious the new coronavirus threat was until just before he imposed restrictions on people traveling to the United States from China. But multiple reports suggest the liar had warnings of the peril COVID-19 posed days, weeks, and sometimes months, before he says he understood the gravity of the situation.
Two days before the fool announced travel restrictions, his trade adviser Peter Navarro sent a memo saying a "pandemic scenario should not be overlooked," the New York Times reported. The liar claimed at Wednesday's rally that he didn't see the memo at the time. "Peter sends a lot of memos," he said. "I didn't see the memo."
ABC News also reported on Wednesday that the intelligence community was warning in November that the coronavirus could cause a "cataclysmic event" — months before the liar said he learned how big of a problem the novel coronavirus posed. Not to mention, Reporters were asking the fool about the coronavirus nearly 10 days before his travel restriction announcement — suggesting some in the public were already aware of the potential danger.
April 7
"The cases really didn't build up for a while. " — Impeached moron at a White House campaign rally. The fool was asked Tuesday about his previous claim that the novel coronavirus would miraculously go away. He insisted his statement on Feb. 26 that the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States would soon be "close to zero" was not wrong. He then defended that ignorant comment, saying that the cases "really didn't build up for a while."
However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of cases jumped from 15 to over 1,000 just two weeks after goofy made that statement. Further, experts warned from the beginning that the number of cases would increase. Experts have also said it's possible that the actual number of cases may have been higher, but the country's lack of testing capability impacted the data.
"The WHO, that's the World Health Organization, receives vast amounts of money from the United States. ... We pay for — we give a majority of the money that they get." — impeached jackass says at a White House campaign rally.
In actuality, the United States government funded 14.67% of the U.N. health agency's budget in 2018-2019, according to WHO's reporting.
April 6
"Initially speaking, the tests were old, obsolete, and not really prepared" — the impeached dope said at a White House campaign rally. The idiot continues to lay blame for his administration's slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic on former President Barack Obama.
At Monday's campaign rally, the impeached fool again blamed the current lack of testing for the virus on the Obama administration, saying Obama left his useless administration with "obsolete" tests. The low-life, scum has been making such claims for over a week now.
However, COVID-19 is a disease caused by a novel coronavirus — novel meaning the virus is new and has never been seen before. Obama did not make tests for this virus because it didn't exist when he was president.
"It's just wrong. Did I hear the word 'inspector general,' really? It's wrong." — our impeached leader said at a White House campaign rally. Stupid berated a reporter who asked about a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general that there is a severe shortage of COVID-19 tests at hospitals across the country.
"Hospitals reported that severe shortages of testing supplies and extended waits for test results limited hospitals' ability to monitor the health of patients and staff," the report said. Mr Know-it-all said the report is wrong, without providing any evidence to support his claim. The moron has taken issue with inspectors general for simply doing their job in the past.
On Friday, he fired the intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, who handed over the complaint that ultimately led to Trump's impeachment to Congress. Atkinson said he "faithfully discharged" his duties when he gave Congress the whistleblower complaint about Trump's scheme to force Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
And Atkinson told other IGs that the treatment he received for doing his job shouldn't discourage them from carrying out their duties.
"Please do not allow recent events to silence your voices," Atkinson said in a statement.
April 5
"It can help them, but it's not going to hurt them. That's the beauty of it ... what do you have to lose?" — dopey said at a White House campaign rally. The medical expert (NOT) on Sunday once again pushed for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.
However, the drug has not had clinical trials that prove it is an effective treatment. And another French study found the drug is not effective nor safe.
A reporter asked our stupid impeached leader why he is pushing a drug that hasn't been fully tested and vetted for use, which led dumbass to claim that the drug cannot hurt someone who takes it. Experts vociferously disagree the drug is effective or even safe, saying it could have negative consequences — including death.
"Just because a molecule or a drug works in a lab or in a petri dish does not mean that it's going to work on patients," Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, said Sunday on CNN. "There could be negative side effects. There could be deaths. This is a new virus and so we should not be promoting any medication or drug for any disease that has not been proven and approved by the FDA."
"Our country had the greatest economic boom in history." — quote the liar at a White House campaign rally. A reporter on Sunday asked the fool if he could see a "light at the end of the tunnel" for the country's economy — which has taken a serious blow as the country copes with the spread of COVID-19. In responding, the impeached loser lied about how strong the economy was prior to the virus. The idiot said he had overseen the "greatest economy boom in history."
Prior to the coronavirus-fueled economic slump, the economy grew 2.9% in 2018, according to data from the World Bank. But that's far from the highest growth rate the United States has seen. In 2004, the economy saw a 3.7% growth rate, according to the World Bank. During the technology boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the economy saw a more than 4% annual growth rate. And in 1984, the economy saw a 7.2% growth rate, according to World Bank data.
April 4
"There'll be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn't done. But there will be death." — Impeached moron at a White House campaign rally. At Saturday's rally, dopey claimed the measures his administration has taken have prevented hundreds of thousands of people from dying, possibly trying to set expectations for how many people will die from COVID-19.
With a new messaging pivot, stupid and his team have been laying the groundwork to take credit for keeping the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic below the most doom-laden of forecasts. Without any social distancing measures or other interventions, one model predicted, as many as 2.2 million people could die from the virus in the United States.
With strict social distancing measures in place in most states across the country now, that forecast stands at between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths — more than the death toll from the Vietnam War, Korean War, Iraq War, and the war in Afghanistan combined.
The impeached moron wants the country to believe a death toll below 240,000 is a win for him and his administration. Yet according to an in-depth look at its response to the pandemic in the Washington Post, the death toll could have been even lower had dopey’s administration actually been prepared for a pandemic like COVID-19.
The Washington Post reported that the administration lagged as the novel coronavirus spread, wasting 70 days that could have been used to create and procure diagnostic tests and produce the kind of resources needed to treat patients stricken with the virus, such as personal protective equipment and ventilators.
Instead, the idiots administration focused on "border control and repatriation," while Trump publicly downplayed COVID-19, letting the virus spread in the United States.
According to the Post's report, which was based on nearly four dozen interviews with administration officials, the slow response is the impeached fools fault.
"Many of the failures to stem the coronavirus outbreak in the United States were either a result of, or exacerbated by, his leadership," the Post reported.
