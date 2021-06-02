Editor: A few days after the 2020 election I submitted an opinion that was published; but there was not a single response. Basically: Election laws are made by state legislators. In several states, judges, attorneys general, and state secretaries changed 2020 election laws. That is illegal. Please name one single solitary time a state stopped the vote count; only to re-start the next day. The answer is never. Never ever. In 2020 at least 6 States stopped the count. The day Katie Hobbs was sworn in she said, “I guarantee Trump will not win Arizona”. The common “mainsteam” position is there was no credible evidence to support Trump claims. If there is a “big lie”, this is it.
The courts and legislators refused to hear evidence. There are many lies in DC. Remember Bush / Gore? We are told the Supreme Court appointed Bush as POTUS.
Truth: Bush won and the Democrats challenged to overturn the election. Democrats routinely challenge elections; but they are not attacked as a mindless cult. Remember there were no weapons of mass destruction? Except Saddam used them in the Iraq / Iran war; also against the Kurds. Iraqi Kurds.
We can agree someone is lying. Either 20, 30, 40, 50 year politicians that got rich and powerful while fixing nothing; or a rich man that gave up his business; worked for no, zero salary, free; losing his personal money.
How can you possibly be so against a four-year politician compared to a lifetime politician? I suggest you are being lied to. I suggest the average person does not have time to dig into politics. It is easy and safe to not challenge. My generation was the first to vote at 18. There were several parties including Communist and Socialist. Today they self identify Progressive Socialist Democrats.
Robert Abbitt
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
More nonsense and the usual fear of "socialism" even though the writer has no idea what socialism actually is.
