Editor: Sunday’s article about the dangers of SARA Park in the summer heat and number of rescues undertaken there should make us think very hard about solutions to prevent future tragedies. As someone who has hiked through the crack to the river and back over 40 times, it seems to me that a couple simple solutions would make a big difference.
1. A large problem is that hikers cannot see the parking lot after venturing down into the wash or hiking trails. The parking lot is elevated and basically hidden from the hikers who have ventured more than 1/2 mile away from it. This is a huge problem for those, including out-of-towners, who are not extremely familiar with the various trails. A helpful solution would be to install a light on a pole in the parking lot high enough to be seen by those hiking in the wash or trails. This light would act as a beacon and would help those who otherwise cannot see the parking lot from down in the wash late in the day and after the sun sets. Secondarily, a flag pole with a flag high enough to be seen from trails would provide a similar benefit during the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.