Editor: Make no mistake the latest Biden student loan (at $1.6 trillion) fiasco is just another government handout, totaling upwards of $6 trillion dollars now.
No way is this Biden “doesn’t solve anything” solution the answer to college tuition, fees, and lending practices. This costly fiasco is just a one time measure, it doesn’t affect future student borrowers. Biden and the media are now calling it a “forgiveness plan”, an easier name to swallow as if the student loanees were some kind of victims taken advantage of when in reality it’s a loan debt they signed for, with eyes wide open, and promised to pay back. In plain English that loan has been “erased”, “wiped out” or “canceled”, the old Biden and media language. However, let’s set the record straight, the loans aren’t “erased”, “wiped out” or “canceled”, they still have to be paid back to the banks, the loaners. Who is going to pay back that loan? You and me, the tax payer, like always.
