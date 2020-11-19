Editor: During the Vietnam conflict approximately 2.3 million people were killed worldwide including military and civilians. During the past 9 MONTHS approximately 1.3 million people have died of covid. Extrapolating the numbers, this means if covid lasts as long as Vietnam, with no significant change in the death rate, covid would result in approximately 4.7 times as many deaths worldwide as the Vietnam War. Where is the outrage now?
Throughout our history we have lost approximately 662,500 Americans in wars from the Revolutionary war through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. During the past 9 months over 240,800 Americans have died from covid, approximately 36.4% of the total number of Americans killed during all our wars. The death toll in the Civil War was over 498,000. Excluding the Civil War, the death toll in all other wars is only approximately 68% of the death toll from covid in the past nine months. Once again, Where is the outrage now?
Robert Coapman
Sierra Vista
