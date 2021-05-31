Editor: Antifa and burn loot and murder are the goon squads of the Democrat party. Democrat followers, along with brain-dead Biden, spew lies about anyone not following their socialist utopia. Antifa’s mission is to overthrow the Constitution and capitalism. For four years Democrats used taxpayer money to spread their anti-American BS. Both times they tried to impeach a legally elected president and both times He was found not guilty....but Democrats only care about power. Biden, over 100 days, has flooded the border, created gas dependency on hostile nations. Allowed Palestine to attack Israel and he and fellow Democrats support Palestine. Biden and the MLB and NBA are all on their knees bowing to China. Nothing worse then multi-millionaires crying about being oppressed.
Antifa are the fascists they claim to be fighting against. But Democrats are the party of abominations and fools and tools of Satan. Democrats destroy every city and state they infiltrate and turn them into homeless, drug infested cesspools. They have destroyed California, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, New Mexico, Washington and soon Arizona and Texas. The East Coast is already shot. I’ve never been a Republican or Democrat — just an American who will not live under the tyranny of either party. That’s what the 2nd amendment is for, not just hunting.
Robert Danyus
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
What a hate-filled rant! And as usual another fool who knows noting about socialism.
