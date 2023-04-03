Editor: As a resident of Lake Havasu City and an avid reader of our News-Herald and the letters to the editor I must add my disgust over the indictment of President Trump on trumped-up charges by a George Soros’s puppet Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

As an objective voter and normally a person who waits until the primary elections in picking a candidate to support Bragg’s promises prior to his election to charge President Trump with criminal charges and this indictment has changed my position.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.