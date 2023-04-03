Editor: As a resident of Lake Havasu City and an avid reader of our News-Herald and the letters to the editor I must add my disgust over the indictment of President Trump on trumped-up charges by a George Soros’s puppet Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
As an objective voter and normally a person who waits until the primary elections in picking a candidate to support Bragg’s promises prior to his election to charge President Trump with criminal charges and this indictment has changed my position.
Today I went to our flag store and purchased a Trump 2024 flag that is now flying in my front below Old Glory.
No matter what political party you’re a member of I would hope you would agree after seven years of persecution this indict belongs in some Banana Republic not in our great Nation. I understand the liberals’ hate President Trump but to charge him with low-grade misdemeanor or attempts to invoke federal charges by a local prosecutor is in aberration of our system of laws.
I would ask every fair-minded American to show support for our former president who has fallen to the victimization of the liberal elite and the liberal media that hates Trump and for the most part, Conservatives. I hope that like-minded folks like me will follow my example and fly a Trump flag to show your disgust for the liberals who are trying to destroy our great nation.
