Editor: Writers commenting on the safety of the covid-19 vaccine have overlooked the lawsuit attorney Thomas Renz filed in federal court in Alabama on July 19 that alleges a massive government cover-up of vaccination-related U.S. deaths that number “at least 45,000.” The suit, filed on behalf of America’s Frontline Doctors in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, is based on a sworn statement by a government insider under federal whistleblower protection. Sometimes we need to get more facts to understand why the government push to vaccinate all of us is so great. The commentary on the ongoing audit of Nov 3rd election likewise must consider all the facts brought forth at the recent Senate hearing, including the 168,000 votes on the wrong type paper as well as those that were counted twice.
Robert Fisher
Lake Havasu City
All COVID was meant to be was a diversion from the cheating of the 2020 election. The vaccine is meant to kill off as many Americans as possible and the "open border" are there to replace the American citizens that die with future slaves. This is Globalism at work.
