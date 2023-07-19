Editor: I saw driving and saw the big ugly building behind the jewelry store on Main Street, Who the heck picked that color? Dark brown; didn’t it go through design review with the city staff? It looks like a sewer plant or church of Satan! Please change it! It was my understanding that it was supposed to be inspirational building for helping companies get their start! Shouldn’t it be a spring color like light blue, or a tan color? Dark brown is not very inspiring unless you are going for some dark web kind of store! I don’t know anything about the dark web, but by the sounds of it this building fits right in! How can anyone be inspired? It is depressing just walking up to it! Not a color to produce a bright future! What were they thinking? Like putting a motel next to the bridge parking lot and not even a 1800s theme to it. Maybe we need some new blood in the planning department.
Robert Licher
